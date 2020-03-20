Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 19,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VKQ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. 13,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,653. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

