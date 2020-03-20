Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

VRP stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 12,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,432. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

