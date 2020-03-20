Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 20th (ADS, ASIX, BLBD, CHGG, CLSD, CNCE, CPFH, CPTA, CRY, CSOD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 20th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

