Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

3/16/2020 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2020 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/9/2020 – Physicians Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.50.

2/27/2020 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

1/27/2020 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,105. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

