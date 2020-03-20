Investors Buy Large Volume of LKQ Put Options (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,832 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 551% compared to the average daily volume of 589 put options.

LKQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LKQ has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,534,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $303,676,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $11,531,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

