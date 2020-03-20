Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 10,933 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,335% compared to the average daily volume of 449 put options.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

