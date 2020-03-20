Investors Purchase High Volume of Darden Restaurants Call Options (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,793 call options.

Shares of DRI traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $39.22. 4,201,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.68. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

