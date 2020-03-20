Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) One Day Volume Tops $1,327.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $1,327.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

