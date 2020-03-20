ION Price Hits $0.0218 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. ION has a market cap of $272,864.24 and approximately $471.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006134 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,399,927 coins and its circulating supply is 12,499,927 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

