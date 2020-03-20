IONChain (IONC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $369,253.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. IONChain has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $369,253.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.02698338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193202 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00038773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

