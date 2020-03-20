IOST (IOST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95.61 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DDEX, CoinZest and Zebpay. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $42.67 million and approximately $95.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.04310623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038419 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003837 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, DDEX, Upbit, Bitrue, OTCBTC, GOPAX, ABCC, Koinex, Hotbit, Binance, IDEX, Bitkub, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Coineal, Ethfinex, BitMart, IDAX, CoinZest, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, BitMax, CoinBene, Kucoin, WazirX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

