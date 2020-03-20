IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $419.07 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. IOTA has a total market cap of $419.07 million and $21.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Coinone, Upbit and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinFalcon, FCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Coinone, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

