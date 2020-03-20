Iridium Trading Up 31% Over Last Week (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Iridium has a total market cap of $18,964.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Iridium has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 coins. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

