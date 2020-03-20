IRISnet Market Cap Reaches $8.45 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.02537366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00194518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,509,469 coins and its circulating supply is 625,161,660 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

