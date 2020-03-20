iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

CMBS opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.