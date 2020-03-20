iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,529 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.47% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $54,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. 63,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,406. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

