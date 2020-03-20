iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,521,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $228.78 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

