iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $54,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $56.52. 446,830 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

