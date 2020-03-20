iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 1,460,270 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

