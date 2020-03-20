iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKH. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:JKH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.76. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $286.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

