iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.97% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $260,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $33.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

