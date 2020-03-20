iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 226.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 625,160 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.