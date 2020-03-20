iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Cut by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $70.60 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.