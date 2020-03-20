Itron (ITRI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $96.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Itron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ITRI traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.08. 658,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

