J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

JDW opened at GBX 725 ($9.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,508.32. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

