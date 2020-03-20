J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 725 ($9.54) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,508.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.51.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

