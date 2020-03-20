Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 48,043 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,043 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Camden Property Trust worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,919.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 84,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 149,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of CPT opened at $77.65 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

