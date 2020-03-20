Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 551,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,937,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Athene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

