Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

NYSE:CMI opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.99. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

