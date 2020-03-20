Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 217,197 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after buying an additional 1,001,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 999.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 896,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nike from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

