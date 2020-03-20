Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205,557 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.69 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

