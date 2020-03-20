Jane Street Group LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,215. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90.

