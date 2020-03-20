Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $21.37 Million Investment in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of argenx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,407,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. argenx SE – has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

