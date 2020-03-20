Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.68.

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 23,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.35. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.