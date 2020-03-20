Jeanna Steele Sells 8,140 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,376 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $12,205.12.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 488 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $10,291.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

