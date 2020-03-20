Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

Apple stock opened at $249.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 49,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,079,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

