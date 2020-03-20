Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.