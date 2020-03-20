Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on H. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 177,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

