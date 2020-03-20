Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 4,000 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $406,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 760,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,144. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

