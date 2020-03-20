JET8 (J8T) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $148,040.40 and approximately $1,585.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.02643925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00182294 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

