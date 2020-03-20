Jewel (JWL) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00004863 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $36,144.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02709370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00192567 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

