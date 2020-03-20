John N. Crist Purchases 2,000 Shares of F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director John N. Crist bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

FMBM remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. F&M Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

