John Sawyer Purchases 3,000 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director John Sawyer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HEES traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 741,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,025. The stock has a market cap of $342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

HEES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $22,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 380,990 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $10,466,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 261,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,819.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 164,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

