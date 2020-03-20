Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $141,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $7.16 on Friday, hitting $119.89. 19,777,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,970,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.