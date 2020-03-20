Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 101.34 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $358.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Johnson Service Group has a one year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 226 ($2.97). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.54.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Nicholas Gregg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

