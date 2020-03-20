Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Buys 24,201 Shares

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $193,365.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,701 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $275,164.68.

On Monday, March 16th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 40,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 69,173 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $897,865.54.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 42,318 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. Joint Corp has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $113.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

