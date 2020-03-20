Joseph A. Jolson Acquires 13,070 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,854.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,905. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.07%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

