Joule (JUL) Price Reaches $0.0343 on Major Exchanges

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Joule has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joule has a total market cap of $34.71 million and $13.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joule alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.02624032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00188719 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joule and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.