Joules (LON:JOUL) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Liberum Capital

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research report on Thursday.

LON JOUL opened at GBX 69.15 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.02. Joules has a 12 month low of GBX 127.50 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50.

In related news, insider Marc Simon Dench purchased 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £11,996.82 ($15,781.14).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

