JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 7,812

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £107 ($140.75) to GBX 7,812 ($102.76) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,443.67 ($111.07).

LON:JET opened at GBX 6,565 ($86.36) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.20 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

